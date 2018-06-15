Race 3: Salman Khan's Film

Over the years, Eid has become synonymous with a Salman Khan blockbuster. And if the early reviews of Salman's latest outing, Remo D'Souza's Race 3, are anything to go by, this time is going to be no different

June 15, 2018, 11:14 a.m.

The third installment of the popular Race franchise is bigger, and if the audience reviews so far are to be believed, better, and has Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez reuniting on the big screen after their 2014 hit, Kick. Joining Salman and Jacqueline in the film are Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

