Dust Storms In Rajasthan Bring Muddy Rains In Nepal

Rainfall with dust was experienced in various parts of the country on Friday night and on Saturday morning, leaving people wondering about the unusual phenomenon.

June 17, 2018, 9:17 a.m.

The murky rain that occurred in several parts of the country since Friday was due to the westerly wind that carried dust along with it, according to weather experts.

Rainfall with dust was experienced in various parts of the country on Friday night and on Saturday morning, leaving people wondering about the unusual phenomenon.

According to Rishi Ram Sharma, director general of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the murky rainfall was caused by the wind that entered Nepal after passing through Rajasthan desert and the surrounding areas in India.

“When the westerly wind entered Nepal, it was carrying massive amounts of dust. When the same wind also caused rainfall, the dust came down to the surface mixed with rain,” said Sharma.

Meteorologists say this phenomenon observed in recent years is not normal. According to Sharma, dust has always been in the rain but the amount was visible this time around. “Rainfall with dust does occur in the country too. But we have not seen recently noticeable amounts of dust falling with the rain,” he said.

Most of the places covering Kathmandu Valley, hill districts and Tarai areas witnessed muddy rainfall. People from different parts of the country shared pictures on social media expressing surprise at the abnormal precipitation.

Such rainfall has no severe impact other than contaminating water sources if rainwater gets mixed with them, according to meteorologists.

“This is a regular meteorological phenomenon,” said Sharma. Murky rainfall is normal when it rains first in the season, clearing atmospheric dust, he added. It happened this time after rains had already cleared the atmosphere, which makes the phenomenon unusual.

Met officials said such rains would continue only for a couple of days, until more rainfall clears dust from the atmosphere. They have warned people not to collect and use such rain as it could contain chemical elements.

