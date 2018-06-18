Chairman Chaudhary Inaugurates Digital Class Room

Chairman of Chaudhary Foundation and Member of Parliament Binod Chaudhary inaugurated the digital class rooms in Nawalpur of Nawalparasi district amid a function on Sunday. According to a press release issued by Foundation, Chaudhary group has introduced digital class room concept in three schools. The concept is introduced to provide access to Nepalis children in Information of and technology based on global study.

Inaugurating the class room, chairman and MP Chaudhary said the definition of global literacy has changed. As English language and computer education are regarded as basic requirement for literacy, Nepal also needs to provide both the education to the children.

“To make our children competent in the global sector, Nepal does not have other option than to teach Nepalis children in English and Computer. Our support is the parts of the campaign and we are happy to be a part to make Nepalese children global,” said Chaudhary.

In the first phase, two schools from Nawalpur and one school in Sindhupalchwok district selected for digital class room project. The schools include Shanti Shreejana Primary School of Dev Chuli Municipality and Kalika Basic School of Kawasoti Municipality Nawalparasi and Mahakali Higher Secondary School of Giranchaur of Sindhupalchwok.

Under the project, Foundation provided seven lap tops, four desktops 32 inch LG TV and project to each school. The foundation will support will support to extend the class room.

Addressing the program, managing Director of Chaudhary Group Nirvan Chaudhary said that this is a first step of Chaudhary group to provide international level education to the children.