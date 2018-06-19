Pak CJCSC Gen Hayat In Kathmandu

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan Armed Forces, General Zubair Mahmood is in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit.

June 19, 2018, 9:08 p.m.

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan Armed Forces, General Zubair Mahmood is in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit.

The General and his delegation arrived in the capital on Monday.

During his five-day stay in Nepal, the visiting dignitary is scheduled to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Acting Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri in separate meetings.

General Hayat will return home on June 22.

Source: The Himalayan Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Celebrates Refugee Spirit
Jun 19, 2018
Kumari Bank Ties-Up With Om Hospital
Jun 19, 2018
Well-Wishers Pay Final Tributes To Dr. Devkota
Jun 19, 2018
Nepal, Japan Sign Amended ASA
Jun 19, 2018
Pokhara Lakeside No More A No-Vehicle Zone
Jun 19, 2018

More on News

Nepal Celebrates Refugee Spirit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kumari Bank Ties-Up With Om Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nepal, Japan Sign Amended ASA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
Pokhara Lakeside No More A No-Vehicle Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 51 minutes ago
205th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Embassy Set to Buy Posh Property In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Well-Wishers Pay Final Tributes To Dr. Devkota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
Radisson Hotel Is Celebrating The Entire Month Of June As CSR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
India Warned Of Zero-sum Mentality As Nepal PM To Visit China: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
World Cup Day 5: Sweden Defeats South Korea, Belgium Defeats Panama, England Defeats Tunisia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2018
NIBL Opens Its Branch By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2018
Oli’s Long March By Yubaraj Ghimire Jun 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75