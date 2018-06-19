Pak CJCSC Gen Hayat In Kathmandu

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan Armed Forces, General Zubair Mahmood is in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit.

The General and his delegation arrived in the capital on Monday.

During his five-day stay in Nepal, the visiting dignitary is scheduled to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Acting Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Rajendra Chhetri in separate meetings.

General Hayat will return home on June 22.

