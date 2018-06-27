90,000th Bhutanese Refugee Flying To US From Nepal For Resettlement

90,000th Bhutanese Refugee Flying To US From Nepal For Resettlement

June 27, 2018, 8:52 a.m.

The 90,000th Bhutanese refugee, living in Nepal, is all set to fly to the United States along with her four children for the third-country resettlement.

US Ambassador to Nepal Alaina B. Teplitz bid farewell to Sahri Maya Thatal at the US Embassy in Kathmandu on Tuesday, on the eve of her departure to New Hampshire, where Thatal will live with her children. Paul Norton, the chief of mission of International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nepal, and Kevin Allen, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative, were also present on the occasion.

Thatal and her children were living in the Bhutanese Refugee Camp in Beldangi of Jhapa district in eastern Nepal.

“The Nepali people and government have been very gracious hosts to refugees for decades and the third-country resettlement of Bhutanese refugees is one of the most successful refugee management stories in recent memory,” Ambassador Teplitz has been quoted as saying in a statement issued by the US Embassy in Kathmandu.

The US diplomat, who visited the Beldangi Refugee Camp last week and discussed the third-country resettlement programme, added, “However, the massive resettlement programme is coming to an end. While the international community continues to ask the Government of Bhutan to repatriate those refugees who would like to return, finding a durable solution here in Nepal for those who will remain is critical.”

Speaking at a ceremony organised at the US Embassy in Kathmandu today, Thatal shared her hopes for new opportunities for herself and her children in the United States after spending over 20 years in a refugee camp.

With 90,000 in the United States, the total number of Bhutanese refugees who have been resettled to third-countries has reached 105,000.

The third-party resettlement programme for the Bhutanese refugees in Nepal started in 2007.

With the support from the UNHCR, IOM and Government of Nepal, thousands of Bhutanese refugees who were forced to leave Bhutan and their children born in refugee camps were taken to Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States of America for their resettlement.

The Himalayan Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Trade And Transit Protocol With China In July: PM
Jun 27, 2018
Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR
Jun 27, 2018
"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli
Jun 27, 2018
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16
Jun 27, 2018
19 Nepalese Schools Awarded With International School Award
Jun 26, 2018

More on News

Trade And Transit Protocol With China In July: PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
"Nepal Does Not Play Card Games With China Or India" PM KP Sharma Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
19 Nepalese Schools Awarded With International School Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Rani Pokhari Reconstruction Will Be Old Shape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli Returns From China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

China Building Tibet-Nepal Railway Is Not Quite A Setback For India By Manoj Joshi Jun 27, 2018
World Cup 2018: Argentina, Denmark And France And Croatia Joins In Last 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay Thrash Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia Beat Egypt 2-1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2018
Reshaping India-China Relations: The Emerging Scenario By Prof. Bhuwan Upreti Jun 25, 2018
Special Campaign Against Child Malnutrition In Mahottari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018
Work Permit For Malaysia Unlikely For Now By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75