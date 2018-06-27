Bill Related To Service Condition, Facilities Of Parliament Sec Gen Tabled In HoR

A Bill related to remuneration, conditions of service and facilities of Secretary General of the Federal Parliament, Secretaries of House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly (NA), 2075 BS, has been tabled in today’s meeting of the HoR

June 27, 2018, 3:22 p.m.

A Bill related to remuneration, conditions of service and facilities of Secretary General of the Federal Parliament, Secretaries of House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly (NA), 2075 BS, has been tabled in today’s meeting of the HoR.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Sher Bahadur Tamang, tabled the Bill before the meeting.

Responding to queries raised by lawmakers during the discussion on Appropriation Bill in today’s meeting of the HoR, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal had adopted an independent and balanced foreign policy. He said the Constitution of Nepal itself had guided the foreign policy of the country.

Minister Gyawali said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recently visited neighbouring countries — India and China — for mutual welfare and to promote friendly relations, adding that agreements signed during the visits have been brought into implementation.

Likewise, clarifying that the government was committed towards maintaining border security of Nepal, the Foreign Minister said that repairs and maintenance of border pillars were underway.

He said, “The Foreign Ministry is committed to protect rights of Nepali migrant workers.” Minister Gyawali shared the information that 20 Nepali migrant workers were in coma and 335 in prisons in 20 different countries. He also said that appointment of ambassadors would be made systematic, adding that there was a policy to mobilise Nepali ambassadors in economic diplomacy.

He said that economic diplomacy would further be broadened, adding that prosperity could be achieved through economic diplomacy.

