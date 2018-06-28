UN Resident Coordinator Calls To Save The Life Of Ganga Maya Adhikari

UN Resident Coordinator Calls To Save The Life Of Ganga Maya Adhikari

June 28, 2018, 9:06 p.m.

The Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nepal, Valerie Julliand, expressed her concern for the health of Ganga Maya Adhikari. Ganga Maya Adhikari has repeatedly been on hunger strike to protest her son’s killing, allegedly by the Maoists in 2004, and to demand action against the perpetrators as per the 2015 Supreme Court orders.

Valerie Julliand further called on human rights organizations, the Government of Nepal and other stakeholders to their utmost in their efforts to save the life of Ganga Maya Adhikari.

