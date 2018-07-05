Narendra Shrestha Wins IME Global IME Photo Context 2075

Photographer Narendra Shrestha has won the photo of the year IME-Global-IME Nepal Photo Contest 2075. Organized by Photo Journalist Club, Shrestha’s photo of a dead body of child died flowing in the water with parents selected as winner.

The photo contest has six different categories like Culture and Tourism, Daily Life, Nature and Wildlife, Nepal smiles, News, Sports and Photo of the year. Minister of Information and Communication Gokul Banskota distributed the program along with Global IME Chairman Chandra Dhakal.

Photographer Shrestha also won Rs100, 000. In a function photographer Shrestha Shrestha has announced that he will provide 70% of the cash prize to the flood victim family and 30% to the family of late journalist Yadav Thapaliya.

Similarly, Photojournalist Dipendra Rokka and Pratik Rayamajhi of Nepal Republic Media, has bagged Nepal Photo Contest-2018 award.

In a special program, organized by Photo Journalist Club on Thursday, Rokka won the first prize under Nepal Smiles category whereas Rayamajhi won the first prize under Action Sports category. They have won a trophy, certificate and cash prize of Rs 30,000 each.

Hemanta Shrestha bagged the first prize of Rs 30,000 under Natural and Wild Life category followed by Umeed Shakya, second and Shree Ram Khatri, third. Shakya received Rs 20,000 whereas Khatri received Rs 10,000.