President Bhandari Authenticates Three Bills

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday authenticated three bills which were endorsed by the federal parliament.

The President has, in accordance with Article 113 (2) of the Constitution, authenticated ‘National Assembly Members Election Bill-2075’, ‘Bill related to perks and benefits and job descriptions of House of Representative Secretary and National Assembly Secretary, -2075 BS’ and Commission on Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons and Truth and Reconciliation (First Amendment) Bill-2075′, shared Spokesperson of the President’s Office Chhabindra Parajuli.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)