Dr KC Refuses Medical Treatment

Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC has refused to receive treatment from the team of doctors sent by the government.

July 6, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

Social activist and reformer Dr Govinda KC on Thursday refused to receive treatment from a team of doctors despatched by the government and said he is “ready to die here in Karnali”.

Dr KC is on an indefinite hunger strike at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla since last Saturday. His health has deteriorated. Dr KC is receiving treatment in the special ward of the KAHS. Doctors involved in his treatment said that his health condition is serious, but stable.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Dr KC said, “I am ready to die here in Karnali. I won’t call off strike unless the government fulfils the demands.”

The Kathmandu Post reports that concerned about his health condition, the Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Upendra Yadav directed the ministry to despatch a team of doctors that includes Dr Jeevan Thapa and Dr Subash Subedi.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Mahendra Prasad Shrestha said the team has left for Jumla on Thursday morning. “The minister directed to send the team and informed all to leave no stone unturned in Dr. KC’s treatment,” he said. “Our team has reached the venue.”

Dr Thapa and Dr Subedi reached the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla where Dr KC is receiving treatment. The crusader, a senior orthopaedic surgeon at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, refused to receive medical services from the team.

“We have received information that Dr KC refused any treatment from the medical team sent by the ministry,” Shrestha confirmed.

Medical Director Dr Pujan Rokaya at the KAHS said the hospital has been providing special medical treatment like ICU though the academy does not have ICU facility. “We will soon initiate ICU service in the hospital,” he added.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

15 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident
Jul 06, 2018
France-Uruguay Pits Speed Vs. Defense In World Cup Quarters
Jul 06, 2018
Government Team To Visit China To Discuss Trade And Transit Treaty protocol
Jul 06, 2018
UK Funding Boosts Emergency Preparedness Efforts In Quake-Prone Nepal
Jul 06, 2018
Kumari Bank Distribute Educational Material
Jul 06, 2018

More on News

15 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 minutes ago
Government Team To Visit China To Discuss Trade And Transit Treaty protocol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 2 minutes ago
UK Funding Boosts Emergency Preparedness Efforts In Quake-Prone Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kumari Bank Distribute Educational Material By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Syria Most Dangerous and Iceland Is Safest Country In The World, Bhutan and Sri Lanka Safest in South Asia Nepal Secures Third Position By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Narendra Shrestha Wins IME Global IME Photo Context 2075 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 34 minutes ago

The Latest

France-Uruguay Pits Speed Vs. Defense In World Cup Quarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Brazil Vs. Belgium World Cup 2018 Quarterfinal: 5 Things To Know By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018
Sonali Bendre’s Cancer Confession Is Latest In Celeb Bids To Stop Dirty Rumour Factory By Mahrukh Inayet Jul 05, 2018
Nepal’s Apex Court Denies Dual Citizenship For Non-Residential Nepali (NRN) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018
PM Modi Likely To Attend BIMSTEC Summit In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018
Nepal And North Bengal Agree To Promote Integrated Tourism Circuit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75