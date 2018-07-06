Dr KC Refuses Medical Treatment

Social activist and reformer Dr Govinda KC on Thursday refused to receive treatment from a team of doctors despatched by the government and said he is “ready to die here in Karnali”.

Dr KC is on an indefinite hunger strike at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla since last Saturday. His health has deteriorated. Dr KC is receiving treatment in the special ward of the KAHS. Doctors involved in his treatment said that his health condition is serious, but stable.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Dr KC said, “I am ready to die here in Karnali. I won’t call off strike unless the government fulfils the demands.”

The Kathmandu Post reports that concerned about his health condition, the Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Upendra Yadav directed the ministry to despatch a team of doctors that includes Dr Jeevan Thapa and Dr Subash Subedi.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Mahendra Prasad Shrestha said the team has left for Jumla on Thursday morning. “The minister directed to send the team and informed all to leave no stone unturned in Dr. KC’s treatment,” he said. “Our team has reached the venue.”

Dr Thapa and Dr Subedi reached the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla where Dr KC is receiving treatment. The crusader, a senior orthopaedic surgeon at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, refused to receive medical services from the team.

“We have received information that Dr KC refused any treatment from the medical team sent by the ministry,” Shrestha confirmed.

Medical Director Dr Pujan Rokaya at the KAHS said the hospital has been providing special medical treatment like ICU though the academy does not have ICU facility. “We will soon initiate ICU service in the hospital,” he added.