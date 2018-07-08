Nepali Congress Condemns Government Move Against NSU VC Koirala As Symbol of Authoritarian Rule

Nepali Congress Condemns Government Move Against NSU VC Koirala As Symbol of Authoritarian Rule

July 8, 2018, 9:34 p.m.

Nepali Congress criticized the decision of the government to stop Nepal Sanskrit University Vice-chancellor Kul Prasad Koirala to fly to Canada where he was to participate in the 17th World Sanskrit Conference along with five members.

Nepali Congress said the decision a reflection of how authoritarian regime is prevailing in Nepal. Issuing a statement Nepali Congress said the incident tarnished the image of the country.

Police book Koirala, who was at Tribhuwan International Airport on the way to Canada, saying that prime minister summoned him. However, he could not meet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — who is also the chancellor of Nepal Sanskrit University — but was told to come back later. But the other five members flew to Canada. He was appointed in August 2015 by the Sushil Koirala-led government. Koirala said he was humiliated by the government.

Kul-P-Koirala-Nepal-Sanskrit-University-vice-chancellor.jpg

“I was preparing to leave. They caught me as if I were a criminal at the airport. They took me to the prime minister’s office. I was asked to wait for an hour. They said the PM was busy in a meeting with the president. After the plane took off, they said I could leave and that I would have to meet the PM tomorrow,” Koirala said, adding, “The rule says we have to submit our leave application seven days in advance. I had sent it 11 days before.”

Koirala said government officials had humiliated him and treated him as if he were a criminal. “Even an ordinary person can go abroad, but the government has acted against my human rights,” he added.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NAC‘s Wide Body To Start Doha Flight From Next Week
Jul 08, 2018
Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra Celebrates 72 Birthday
Jul 08, 2018
Monsoon Rains Will Be More Active From Sunday
Jul 08, 2018
Government Will Work With Private Sector: PM
Jul 08, 2018
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance Is Posing A New Challenge To Child Survival
Jul 08, 2018

More on News

Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra Celebrates 72 Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 10 minutes ago
Monsoon Rains Will Be More Active From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 33 minutes ago
Government Will Work With Private Sector: PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 56 minutes ago
Animals Have Equal Rights As Humans: Uttarakhank High Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 21 minutes ago
Vidhyut Utpadan Company Gets The Survey Licence For Mugu Karnali Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
National Medical Education Bill Registered At The Parliament Secretariat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

NAC‘s Wide Body To Start Doha Flight From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance Is Posing A New Challenge To Child Survival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018
Croatia Beat World Cup Hosts Russia On Penalties 4-3, England Beat Sweden 2-0 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2018
World Cup - Sweden v England & Russia v Croatia Build-Up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2018
Belgium Beats Brazil and France Beats Uruguay By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2018
Nepal And India Agree To Jointly Promote Cultural Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75