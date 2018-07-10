Fire Damages Trishuli Hydropower Plant

Fire Damages Trishuli Hydropower Plant

July 10, 2018, 9:04 p.m.

Fire has completely damaged 24 MW Trishuli Hydropower Station. Following the fire, the power supply from the hydro-power is completely cut off. The fire broke out following an electric shirt short at electric circuit.

After shut down of 24 MW Trishuli, 14 MW Debhighat, a tail race project, is also shut down. Although the fire is under control, it will take a month to make the power plant operational.

Trishulii direct.jpg

According to Urjakhabar.com, 5 to 6 panels were completely destroyed. Nepal Electricity Authority, however, has made it clear that it will not make any disruption in power supply.

