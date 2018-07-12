EU Film Festival To Kick-off On July 14

The second leg of Seventh annual three-day ‘European Union Film Festival’ under the theme ‘Europe & Arts throughout the Centuries’ will begin from July 14, at the Nepal Tourism Board, Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu.

Films from nine different European Union Member States – the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Finland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Luxembourg and Portugal will be screened during the festival organised by diplomatic missions and cultural institutions based in Kathmandu and Delhi in association with The British Council.

“The festival coincides with the ‘European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018’ and to reflect this, the films have been selected accordingly,” organisers said in a statement, “Five of the eleven films are based on the work and perceptions of European artists, while the other six films deal with a number of issues including old age, gender discrimination, marine science and research and issues related to the lives of common people.”

“The European Union and Nepal have had very good cultural relations for many years and I am hopeful that the film festival will help to further deepen the understanding and ties between Nepal and countries in Europe,” EU Ambassador to Nepal, Veronica Cody said.

There will be four screenings each day at the Nepal Tourism Board Hall and discussion sessions led by artists, filmmakers, media producers, architects among others.

Free tickets can be booked from Nanglo Bakery Café, Pulchowk, Lavaza Barista Coffee, Uttardhoka, Lazimpat and Nepal Tourism Board, Bhrikuti Mandap prior to the festival. Tickets booked prior to show days must be re-confirmed at the venue fifteen minutes prior to the show on each day.