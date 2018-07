Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stressed the need to further strengthen Nepal-China relations. Addressing rhino handing ceremony, prime minister Oli said the gif of two rhinos to China further strengthen Nepal China traditional Relations.

“The two rhinos Bhadra and Rupsi play important role to enhance our relations established by Bhrikuti and Arniko,” said PM Oli.

Prime Minister Oli handed over rhinos to Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong amid a function in Nepal Trust Office.