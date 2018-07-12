Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur

Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur

July 12, 2018, 2:22 p.m.

As the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued warning with more rain in coming few days, there is likely to see more are under water. Built the houses along the Hanumante River ignoring the might of river, many houses come under the flood.

Local residents of old Thimi who used to owned the land said that the area is prone to flood. “We used to see such flood in the past in regular basis,” said 65 years old Bekha Lal Prajapati. “New comers undermined the might of the river,” said Prajapati.

Since last night Bhaktapur and Madhyapur Thimi areas have become waterlogged due to deluge caused by the swollen Hanumante River following torrential rain.

Local residents have not been able to come out of their houses as hundreds of houses have been inundated since midnight on Wednesday.

According to Binod Parajuli of Department of Hydrology and Metrology, this is the biggest flood since they started to keep flood record of Hanumante river. Parajuli said the areas witnessed two such flood in the last four years but this is the biggest one,

According to Department, Bhaktapur receives 129.6 MM water in the last 12 hours. Bhaktapur has record of rainfall up to 400 MM.

Flood Kausaltar2.jpg

Flood Kausaltar.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric
Jul 12, 2018
PM Oli Hands Over Rhinos To Chinese Ambassador
Jul 12, 2018
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego
Jul 12, 2018
Flood Alert: Floods Affects Life Across The Country
Jul 12, 2018
Monitory Policy Recommends To Lower Interest Rates
Jul 12, 2018

More on News

PM Oli Hands Over Rhinos To Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Flood Alert: Floods Affects Life Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
EU And Nepal Remain Strong Education Partners In The New Federal Context By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Home Ministry Bans Daytime Operation Of Tippers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Ministry of Home Affairs To Regulate Entry To Singha Durbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nepal To Send Rhino Pair China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 40 minutes ago

The Latest

World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Monitory Policy Recommends To Lower Interest Rates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Torrential Rain Inundates Bhaktapur And Thimi Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
EU Film Festival To Kick-off On July 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Croatia Beat England To Reach World Cup Final After Mandzukic Goal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75