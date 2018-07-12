Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur

As the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued warning with more rain in coming few days, there is likely to see more are under water. Built the houses along the Hanumante River ignoring the might of river, many houses come under the flood.

Local residents of old Thimi who used to owned the land said that the area is prone to flood. “We used to see such flood in the past in regular basis,” said 65 years old Bekha Lal Prajapati. “New comers undermined the might of the river,” said Prajapati.

Since last night Bhaktapur and Madhyapur Thimi areas have become waterlogged due to deluge caused by the swollen Hanumante River following torrential rain.

Local residents have not been able to come out of their houses as hundreds of houses have been inundated since midnight on Wednesday.

According to Binod Parajuli of Department of Hydrology and Metrology, this is the biggest flood since they started to keep flood record of Hanumante river. Parajuli said the areas witnessed two such flood in the last four years but this is the biggest one,

According to Department, Bhaktapur receives 129.6 MM water in the last 12 hours. Bhaktapur has record of rainfall up to 400 MM.