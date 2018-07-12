Torrential Rain Inundates Bhaktapur And Thimi Areas

Torrential Rain Inundates Bhaktapur And Thimi Areas

July 12, 2018, 9:06 a.m.

As torrential rain continues for almost 10 hours, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued flood warning in various areas of central and eastern region. Water level of Bagmati River at Karmaiya has increased above the danger level.

Bhaktapur and Madhyapur areas have become waterlogged due to the flooding caused by the swollen Hanumante khola rivulet following torrential rain last night.

Settlements including the temporary camp sheltering the earthquake victims at local Jagati and Barahisthan have been inundated. Similarly, settlements at Radhe Radhe and the Kamerotar land pooling project in Madhyapur Thimi have also become waterlogged. Local residents have not been able to come out of their houses as hundreds of houses have been inundated since midnight on Wednesday.

The entire stretch from Radhe Radhe to Nikosera has been inundated, a local Purushottam Karki said. Water has accumulated up to four feet from the land surface. The water has entered the ground floor in several houses in the area. The shops and stores are all closed due to the inundation.

Likewise, areas on both sides of the Araniko highway from Chardobato to the way leading to Balkot are waterlogged in Madhyapur Thimi. The low-lying areas in Gaththaghar are also facing inundation. The Madhyapur hospital and surrounding areas have also been inundated.

The landless squatters' settlement at Jadibuti is completely inundated due to the flooding caused by the swollen Manohara river. "We are in such situation that neither we can go out of the house nor we can stay inside the house," expressed Amar Thapa, a local, explaining the predicament the residents of these areas are in after their houses became inundated reports RSS.

36919711_10217074737125026_6967538411359961088_n.jpg

Similarly, water level in Sunkosi river has also increased. The water level in Mahakali River has increased due to torrential rainfall since early Wednesday morning, posing threat to the residents living along the riverbank. According to the Area Police Office in Gaddachowki, Kanchanpur, the water flow in the river was measured at 215,000 cusec.

The local administration has prohibited movement of four-wheelers across the Banbasa bridge. Last week, the water flow in Mahakali was recorded at 145,000 cusec.

A total of 53 individuals died, nine have gone missing and 22 were injured in various monsoon-related incidents across the country in the last nine days.

wainwater 4.jpg

According to the data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 53 people in over 40 districts lost their lives in disasters like landslides, flooding, lightning and other incidents triggered by rainfall in the past nine days. Similarly, nine individuals in Tanahun, Sarlahi, Kavrepalanchowk, Nuwakot, Kaski, Manang, Kanchanpur, Dhading and Dhankuta have gone missing. Likewise, 22 others have sustained injuries in monsoon-related incidents.

The ministry’s data shows that drowning was the cause of most of the deaths, which occurred as people attempted to cross swollen rivers. In Sarlahi alone, five individuals drowned. Similarly, four individuals in Banke, three in Sindhuli and another three in Parsa drowned in the past nine days. In hill districts including Makawanpur and Rolpa, five individuals lost their lives in landslides.

Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the local bodies have been carrying out search operation to find out those who have gone missing in floods and landslides.

Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 68 people in Nepal in the past three days and another 15 are missing, local authorities said.

Rescue teams of soldiers and police personnel used rubber boats and helicopters to rescue people from rooftops and trees, Yadav Koirala, spokesman for Nepal’s home ministry, said. Some waded through waist-deep water with women and children, police said.

In the western town of Butwal, 170 km (110 miles) from Kathmandu, local TV stations showed the Tinau river washing away a huge suspension bridge.

36129552_10216948695934075_4688565877191213056_n.jpg

36228799_10216948695374061_1945223338699784192_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur
Jul 12, 2018
World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric
Jul 12, 2018
PM Oli Hands Over Rhinos To Chinese Ambassador
Jul 12, 2018
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego
Jul 12, 2018
Flood Alert: Floods Affects Life Across The Country
Jul 12, 2018

More on National

Monsoon Rains Will Be More Active From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
National Medical Education Bill Registered At The Parliament Secretariat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Five Farmers Receive President Best Farmer Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
SEE RESULTS Poor Performance By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago
WASTE MANAGEMENT IN KATHMANDU Littered Journey By Kobi Azoulay 1 week, 2 days ago
OLI’S CHINA VISIT Deftly Handled By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Rescue Efforts Continue: More Flood Will Likely In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
World Cup 2018: Croatia motivated by English pundits’ lack of respect, says Luka Modric By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
PM Oli Hands Over Rhinos To Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Cristiano's Exit From Real Madrid Is All Because Of His Ego By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Flood Alert: Floods Affects Life Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018
Monitory Policy Recommends To Lower Interest Rates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75