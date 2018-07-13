French Ambassador Pays A Farewell Call

French Ambassador Pays A Farewell Call

July 13, 2018, 8:02 p.m.

French Ambassador to Nepal Yves Carmona paid a farewell call on PM KP Sharma Oli at Singhdurbar. During the call, prime minister Oli and French ambassador discussed the issues of mutual interest and Nepal-France relations.

Prime Minister Oli thanked France for supporting Nepal in various areas of development. Ambassador Carmona also paid a farewell call to foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali at his office. Ambassador Carmona came Nepal in February 2016

Ambassador was accompanied by DCM Arnaud Champy and Deepesh Bidari.

