NIBL Opens New Branches At Four Regions

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) has extended its network with the opening of new branches at four regions of the country namely Jumla, Bajhang, Pyuthan and Dang. The bank said in a statement that it opened the new branches at Hima of Jumla, Kedarsheu of Bajhang, Naubahini of Pyuthan and Shantinagar of Dang respectively.

July 13, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

With the operation of the new branches, the bank now has a total of 77 branches, the statement further said.

“With the additional of these four branch network, NIBL now has a total of nine branches in Province 1, six in Province 2, 35 in Province 3, six in Province 4, 11 in Province 5, five in Province 6 and five in Province 7 respectively,” the statement said.

NIBL said it has marked its presence in 45 districts and has been the only bank in the country so far to invest in deprived sector lending of Rs 3.7 billion to 22,700 peoples.

NIBL claimed it has more than 800,000 customers with 100 ATMs, seven extension counters, more than 550,000 visa debit card holders, 57 branchless banking service points and more than 300 visa NPN member banks ATMs.

NIBL in the only bank in the country to have received the “Bank of Year Award” five times in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2016 from the Financial Times Group’s The Banker, a UK based Bank magazine and had maintained a consistent rating of [ICRANP-IR] A from ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) since 2009. According to the bank, in 2018, the rating was upgraded to [ICRANP-IR] A+ reflecting the bank’s consistent track record for prudential banking.

Source: New Business Age

