Convener of Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal (RJPN) Mahanta Thakur was elected unopposed the leader of parliamentary. RJP Nis the third largest party in the parliament. According to General Secretary Keshab Jha, Thakur was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of his claim by Rajendra Mahato.

RJP elected its parliamentary leader seven months after the general elections. RJP has 17 member of House of Representative and 2 in National Assembly.