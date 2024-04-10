Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden

Rajendra Lingden, President of Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane for using excessive forces peaceful protest of his party.

He said that the present government is trying to suppress the party’s activities issuing order not to gather around Kathmandu.

He claimed that more than two dozen of his party workers injured in a clashes with police. Addressing a corner meeting, RPP vice president Rabindra Mishra urged the government to respect the right of people to assemble and peaceful demonstration.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has demonstrated in Kathmandu today to press for the fulfillment of its 40-point demand submitted to the government.

A clash took place between the demonstrators and security personnel at Bhadrakali road after the rally gathered from different places in the city tried to enter the prohibited area.

Police said a situation arose in which the police had to use a water cannon, lathi-charge and fire some teargas shells to bring the demonstration under control.

The RPP shared that party's some cadres were also injured in the course of the protest. Traffic in Kathmandu Valley has been disrupted due to the demonstration. No vehicular movement has been seen at the main road of Singha Durbar for around two hours.