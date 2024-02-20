Nepali Congress Mahasamiti meeting: Closed session from today

The closed session of the Mahasamiti meeting of Nepali Congress is starting today.

The Mahasamiti meeting ended with the opening session on Monday and the closed session will start from 9 am today, said NC Central Office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel. Five different reports are going to be submitted for discussion in the meeting.

The reports include the policy proposal by Party Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka, organizational proposal by General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa, a contemporary political proposal by General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma, a proposal regarding the economic situation, prospects and future direction by the party's spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat while coordinator of the audit committee Shyam Kumar Ghimire is going to submit the audit report proposal, according to the coordinator of the information, communication and publicity department of the party, Meen Bahadur Bishwakarma.

The proposals presented in the meeting will be discussed and passed by Mahasamiti meeting. The meeting which started from Monday at Sunrise Conference Center in Godavari, Lalitpur will continue till February 22.

More than 2,000 delegates from across the country are participating in the meeting. (RSS)