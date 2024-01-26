PM PRACHANDA: Peace In Priority

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is prioritizing peace, despite the uncertain future of the shaky coalition. He is making efforts to conclude the peace process.

Jan. 26, 2024, 1:18 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

The main opposition party CPN-UML is currently attempting to break the present coalition and join the government as a junior partner. Despite being critical of the government, the Nepali Congress leadership is also giving maximum leverage. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is in his third tenure as prime minister, is finding the right time to conclude the peace process.

Prime Minister Prachanda has hinted that the transitional justice bill will be tabled for approval from both houses of parliament.

Discussions are ongoing with all parties involved. The peace process will be completed through consensus immediately after the next session of the Federal Parliament begins.

The Prime Minister announced that preparations have been made for the Truth and Reconciliation Bill. The sub-committee has finalized the bill, and it is now with the parliamentary committee. Once the parliamentary session opens, it will be given priority and taken to the full house. The Prime Minister stated that he is making efforts to have the bill decided through consensus.

The government's work has been expedited, and ministers have been directed to carry out their tasks accordingly. Ministers will be given targets, and decisions will be made accordingly if they do not carry out their responsibilities correctly.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Nepal's bureaucracy is efficient and experienced, but lacks promptness, seriousness, and courage to take initiative. He has been regularly holding discussions with the Chief Secretary, secretaries, and the bureaucracy.

The peace process was signed in 2007 with the aim of concluding it within two years. However, political differences have prevented the resolution of the issues. Prime Minister Prachanda is in a position to make or break the coalition, making this the most opportune time for him to bring the peace process to a logical end.

Prime Minister Prachanda has been working to resolve differences by holding an all-party meeting and meetings with the three major political parties: Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and Maoist Center.

A Correspondent

