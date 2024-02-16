PM PRACHANDA: Uncomfortable Coalition

Although the winter session of the House of Representatives has already started, the government has yet to table some of the important bills required to execute the federal structures.

Nepal's economy is now moving towards the recovery stage with some economic activities taking place. With the revival of tourism and an increase in foreign currency reserves, the government is more confident economically.

The delivery is still poor. Many earthquake victims in Jajarkot, Rukum East, and Rukum West have not received relief materials or the promised grants for temporary housing.

The reconstruction of school buildings, hospitals, and other infrastructure is still a long way off. With only four months until the monsoon season, any delay in distributing grants for the construction of temporary housing will put the victims in a very difficult situation.

Although Prime Minister Prachanda has made several verbal commitments, there has been no progress due to a lack of support from concerned ministers.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Prachanda is unhappy with the performance of Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Health Minister Mohan Bahadur Basent, Minister of Physical Planning Prakash Jwala, and his own minister of Tourism, Gopal Kirati.

The other coalition partners are also dissatisfied with Home Minister Narayan Kazi Shrestha's performance due to his unilateral actions against leaders affiliated with other coalition partners.

Prime Minister Prachanda has been instructing ministers to perform according to his wishes. In a recent meeting, Prachanda emphasized the need for the government to focus on delivering results rather than making statements. He stated, 'We must improve our delivery performance.'

He also directed to release the first and second installments of the grant for the construction of temporary houses for the earthquake victims. Following Prime Minister Prachanda's directive, the Ministry of Finance has released the money for the first installment.

With an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Prachanda's coalition government looks stable and strong. However, the reality on the ground is very different. Given the nature of the government, Prime Minister Prachanda is unable to deliver as he promised.

For a long time, he has been making efforts to reshuffle the cabinet by removing some ministers from his coalition partners and his own. With the reluctance of the coalition partners, he is working with those ministers he does not like.

Recently, Prime Minister Prachanda has taken the initiative to strengthen personal relations with CPN-UML leader K.P. Sharma Oli. This has greater significance. Maintaining viable relations with Oli increases his bargaining power with the current coalition partners.

Whether the political leaders like it or not, there is no alternative for this coalition now. For the time being, Prachanda seems to have a safe journey but not in his own tenure.