New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition

March 5, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has changed the alliance third time in one and half years. Just after the elections, he formed alliance with CPN-UML,Rastriya Swantra Party and RPP but abruptly shifted to Nepali Congress merely passing three months.

Now, he breaks alliance with Nepali Congress and formed another alliance of four political parties of the newly formed ruling coalition have reached an eight-point deal.

The CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swanatra Party and Janata Samajbadi Party reached the eight-point agreement regarding collaboration for the new government.

The parties have agreed to form a new government under the leadership of CPN (Maoist Centre)'s Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' with the participation of four political parties realizing the need of collaboration among the forces having common thinking on good governance, development, social justice and prosperity.

The four parties also agreed to support CPN (Maoist Centre)'s candidate to the post of National Assembly chairperson and CPN-UML's candidate to the post of NA vice-chairperson.

Likewise, the parties participating in the government have reached an agreement to allocate ministries on consensus

The features of the ministries will be taken into consideration while allocating the ministerial portfolios and necessary dialogue will be initiated to other political parties to bring them to the new coalition government formation process.

The four parties have agreed to finalize a bill related to transitional justice, the peace process as well as other issues related to it at the earliest on consensus to maintain sustainable peace in the country.

Similarly, an understanding was reached among collation parties to make all-tier governments effective by formulating laws related to federalism implementation as well as to prepare a common minimum programme among the parties in the government to guide the government's policy and programme.

A new coalition government would be formed reshuffling the incumbent government for the implementation of the agreement.

The four parties have also agreed to move ahead towards political stability to strengthen national sovereignty, independence, and geographical integrity and for socialism-oriented socio-economic development.

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chairperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party Rabi Lamichhane and Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav, have signed the eight-point agreement. (RSS)

