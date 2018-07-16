Nepal Progress Medical Association Opposes Hospital Shut Down

Nepal Progressive Medical Association and National Medical Association issued appeal urging all the doctors not to shut down services in hospitals and clinics in the name of pressing the government to fulfill demand raised by Dr. Govinda KC.

Dr. K.C’s has appealed to fellow doctors not to shut down the medical service denying the rights of common citizens during the period of his hunger strike. However, his supporters shut down all service except emergency and come to the street.

According to a joint press release issued by the Associations, it is against the professional ethics to shut down the service and denying the rights of 30 million Nepalese reports Deshsanchar online.

Given the current session of floods, disaster and epidemic threat, the Associations will not support the shut down protests. “We are in the favor of dialogue to address all the problems related to medical education. Only through the dialogue, we will find long term solution of medical sector and address the demand made by Dr.K.C.”