Supreme Court Reinstates Nikita Poudel

Supreme Court has reinstated Nikita Poudel as a chairman of Film Development Board quashing the dismissal order of government. The court has already reinstated half a dozen of head of the government corporation dismissed by the cabinet decision last week.

“The court issued order in favor of me today. I will join day to day work from Wednesday,” said Poudel. Under court’s order Bashant Prakash Upadhyaya was already reinstated as a general manager of Gorkhapatra Corporation.

The court asked government to appear at the court on July 31 with the reason for removal of Nikita Poudel.

After court’s order, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Stock Exchange Chandra Singh Saud has already joined the office.