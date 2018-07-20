US Ambassador Pays farewell Call To NCP Leader Prachanda

US Ambassador to Nepal Alaina B Teplitz paid a farewell call to former prime minister and leader of Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at Prachanda’s residence.

According to a press release issued by Prachanda’s secretariat, NCP leader Prachanda and US Ambassador Teplitz discussed the matter of bilateral interest during the meeting.

NCP leader Prachanda thanked ambassador for supporting Nepal’s development efforts and congratulated for her successful tenure in Nepal.

During the meeting ambassador Teplitz said that Nepal has many challenging time ahead to achieve the goal of economic prosperity.