Foreign Minister Gyawali Leaves For An Official Visit To Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali left for an official visit to Portugal at the invitation of his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva on Monday

July 24, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali left for an official visit to Portugal at the invitation of his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva on Monday.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Gyawali is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Silva on July 25.

Following his two-day stay in Lisbon, Gyawali will visit Belgium and Luxembourg. On July 26, Gyawali will have a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium Didier Reynders in Brussels.

On the same day, he will address a talk program on 'Nepal's Key National Agenda: Sustaining Political Gains through Socio-Economic Transformation' hosted jointly by Embassy of Nepal in Brussels and European Institute for Asian Studies (EIAS).

He is scheduled to address Regional Conference of Nepali Ambassadors based in Europe on 28 July in Brussels. On 29 July, he will address the inauguration ceremony of the 11th European Regional Meeting of Non-Resident Nepalese Association in Luxembourg, according to the press statement.

Minister Gyawali will have a meeting with Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg Romain Schneider on July 30. Gyawali is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on 1 August 2018.

