Dr. K.C’s Health Deteriorated, Talks Ends Inconclusive

July 25, 2018, 8:50 p.m.

Dr. Govinda K.C’s team announced a decision that they will not hold the talks with the government until the government changes its behavior. As the talks between the government delegation and Dr. K.C’s team ended inconclusively, the situation become uncertain now reports Deshsanchar.com.

“We have decided not to talk with government as long as they don’t change their mentality,” said n a press statement issued by Dr. K.C’s team. “We have withdrawn from the talks because government’s stand on his demand.”

“We are positive to Dr. Govinda K.C’s demand but we cannot promise to Dr.K.C undermining the special privilege of sovereign parliament,” said NCP’s deputy leader of parliament Subhash Chandra Nembang.

As Dr. K.C’s fast-unto-death enters into 26 days, his health has further deteriorated. “The government is undermining the life of Dr. Govinda KC|,” said a statement.

