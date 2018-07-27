6 People Including An Indian National Die In Road Accident In Nepal

Six people including an Indian national have died in different parts of Nepal in motor accidents on Wednesday and Thursday. According to a bulletin issued by Central Police News Section, those accidents occurred in Nawalparasi, Simara of Bara, Ramechhap, Kaski and Chitwan.

According to a report, two persons died in two road accidents in Nawalparasi west in motor cycle accidents. 42 years old Hemlal Neupane of Sunwal Municipality 7 died when an oil tanker hit his motorcycle in Jyamire River in East West high way. He died in Bhulahi Medical College in Rupandehi while undergoing treatment. Police are searching tanker driver who absconded after the accident.

In other accident in Palhinandan Rural Municipality West Susta, 27 years old Shreekanta Kumar, an Indian citizen, a resident India’s Maharaguj district died when Indian number plate truck hit his motorcycle. Kumar declared dead at Prithvi Chandra Hospital Parasi. Police arrested truck driver and motorcycle rider.

Similarly, 32 years old Mahinuddin Ansari died when a truck hit his motorcycle at Jitpur Simara Sub-municipality-7, Katha Mill. Resident of Birgunj Muncipality-32 died in Birgunj Hospital.

Five years old Umesh Rokka died and seven year old Urmila Rooka was injured seriously when a tractor they were playing moved an overturned. Umesh Rokka died at Tamakosi Shakari Hospital and Urmila Rokaa is admitted at the hospital in a serious conditions.

Similarly, an identified person, who was expected to be 30 years, died when a mini truck hit while he was walking at the road. He declared dead at Western Regional Hospital Pokhara.

Eighteen years old Paras Khatri declared dead at Chitwan Medical College when motorcyclist drove by him hit tractor parked at side of the road. According to Nepal Police News Bulletin, 19 years old pillion Suraj Pariya is under treatment.

Tractor driver and tractor is under police custody.