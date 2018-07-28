Foreign Minister Gyawali Urges Nepal’s Friends To Invest

July 28, 2018, 10:33 a.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali urged all friends and partners of Nepal to acknowledge the positive development of Nepal and called their support to make Nepal Prosper and happy.

Addressing on a talk program on Nepal’s Key National Agenda: Sustaining political Gains through Socio-Economic Transformation jointly organized by the Embassy of Nepal and the EIAS in Brussels, Foreign Minister Gyawali highlighted the current development of Nepal and explained Nepal’s priority in development sector.

Attended by diplomats, businessmen, think tanks and people of different walks of life, minister Gyawali said government’s main focus is now to make enable environment for foreign investors not by word but by action.

Minister Gyawali also said that Nepal’s overall aim is now to promote new economic orientation throughout the country.

Nepalese ambassador to Belgium Lok Bahadur Thapa chaired the talk program.

