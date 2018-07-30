Luxembourg Continue To Support Nepal’s Development Efforts

Luxembourg Continue To Support Nepal’s Development Efforts

July 30, 2018, 4:56 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had a meeting with Romain Schneider, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg at the latter’s office in Luxembourg City this morning.

On the occasion, the two Ministers reviewed all aspects of Nepal-Luxembourg relations. While expressing satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ministers stressed the need for further promoting economic engagements in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and technology transfer, among others.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Brussels, Gyawali thanked the Luxembourgish Government for its support and cooperation extended to Nepal including through multilateral channels. Schneider said that Luxembourg would continue to support Nepal’s development efforts through both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

Picture (13).jpg

The two Ministers also deliberated on ways and means of enhancing cooperation at the forums such as the United Nations.

Minister Gyawali was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to BENELUX countries Lok Bahadur Thapa and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ghanshyam Bhandari. From the Luxembourgish side, Florence Ensch and Cathy Wiseler, officials from Ministry of Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg were present in the meeting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal
Jul 30, 2018
Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model
Jul 30, 2018
Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
Jul 30, 2018
South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents
Jul 30, 2018
Nepalese Medical Students From Bangladesh Demanded Action Against Prasai
Jul 30, 2018

More on News

1450 Rape Cases Reported In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Women Pilgrims Throng Shiva Temples On Second Monday of Shravan (Photo feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
PM Oli Extends Invitation To Chinese President Xi By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
Ronaldo or Messi, Salah or Modric? Fifa Reveal Shortlist For player Of The Year Award By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
NCP Suggest Proposed Chief Justice Joshi To Resign By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Israeli To Support Nepal's Energy Sector Under A Boot Model By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
South-East Asian Parliamentarians Commits To Health of Women, Children and Adolescents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Nepalese Medical Students From Bangladesh Demanded Action Against Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2018
Minister Gyawali Calls To Strengthen Relations With European Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2018
Proposed Chief Justice Joshi’s Appointment In Controversy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2018
How Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Will Spend Her First Birthday As A Royal By Agencies Jul 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75