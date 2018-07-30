Nepal And Myanmar Sign MoU On The Establishment Of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism

Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and an Agreement on Exemption of Visa Requirements for the holders of Diplomatic and Official (Special) Passports.

Shanker Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary of Nepal and U Myint Thu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar signed the MoU on the establishment of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on behalf of their respective ministries.

Similarly Tapas Adhikari, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign affairs of Nepal and Thiri Pyanchi U Tun Nay Lin, Ambassador of Myanmar to Nepal signed the Agreement on the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Official (Special) Passports on behalf of their respective governments.

Following the signing of the MoU and Agreement, the first meeting of Bilateral Consultation between Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar was held today. Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi and U Myint Thu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar led their respective delegation.

During the meeting, the two Secretaries reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged the views on further strengthening the overall relations and cooperation existing between the two countries. They also shared their views on the importance of exchange of high level visits in view of political stability in both countries, the two sides acknowledged of having huge potentiality for exchanging economic collaboration in trade, tourism, culture and investment sectors.

The Nepali Delegation included Tapas Adhikari, Joint Secretary, Ram Singh Thapa, Under Secretary and Tara Gautam, Section Officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal. The Myanmar side comprised of Thiri Pyanchi U Tun Nay Lin, Ambassador of Myanmar to Nepal, Yan Naing Khant, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Myanmar, Kathmandu, U Aung Ko, Deputy-Director General and U Ye Maung Thein, Assistant Director of Political Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.