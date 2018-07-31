Nepali Congress Organizes Nations Wide Protest

Nepali Congress Organizes Nations Wide Protest

July 31, 2018, 8:26 p.m.

The Nepali Congress has organized a nationwide protest in a bid to make the public aware of the government’s ‘autocratic’ and ‘anti-people’ activities.

According to a press release issued by Nepali Congress, the party had planned to stage demonstrations in all 77 district headquarters in a bid to make the public aware of the government’s ‘autocratic’ and ‘anti-people’ activities. There are over half a million participation through the country said Nepali Congress.

sindhuli-Congress.jpg

All the photos courtesy: Barsha Shah (Dessanchar)

Started at Bhotahiti, the protest rally passed through Ason and New Road before converging into a corner meeting at Shanti Batika in Ratnapark.

