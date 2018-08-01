8 Die In Road Accidents In Five Different Districts

Eight people die in five different road accidents in Tuesday and Wednesday. Thirty-five years old Rekha Devi Yadav died in Pipara Rural Muncipality-5 Jaleshwor. She died when a safari jeep het her at the road. She declared dead in Janakpur Hospital.

Police is searching the driver of the Jeep who runs away after accident. Similarly, Thirty years old Nirajan Tamang of Thakre Rural Municiapality-5 of Dhading District died in a motorcycle accident in the highway in Thakre. A passenger bus heading to Bhairahawa hit Tamang while he was driving his motor cycle to home

In another accident four years old Somika Kumal died at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6. She died after motorcycle hit her at the road.

Three people have died and one has injured in a truck accident in Syaphrubesi. The truck falls almost 150 feet from the heel to river. The container is heading from Dunche to Syaphrubesi.

According to central police news section, fifty years old Bhola Mahato of Mithila Municipality-6 has died in an accident. A motorcycle drove by twenty-two years old Saurav Shretha hit Mahato at Janakpur. Motercycle driver Shrestha admitted to the Hospital in Bardibas.