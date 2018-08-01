8 Die In Road Accidents In Five Different Districts

8 Die In Road Accidents In Five Different Districts

Aug. 1, 2018, 1 p.m.

Eight people die in five different road accidents in Tuesday and Wednesday. Thirty-five years old Rekha Devi Yadav died in Pipara Rural Muncipality-5 Jaleshwor. She died when a safari jeep het her at the road. She declared dead in Janakpur Hospital.

Police is searching the driver of the Jeep who runs away after accident. Similarly, Thirty years old Nirajan Tamang of Thakre Rural Municiapality-5 of Dhading District died in a motorcycle accident in the highway in Thakre. A passenger bus heading to Bhairahawa hit Tamang while he was driving his motor cycle to home

In another accident four years old Somika Kumal died at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6. She died after motorcycle hit her at the road.

Three people have died and one has injured in a truck accident in Syaphrubesi. The truck falls almost 150 feet from the heel to river. The container is heading from Dunche to Syaphrubesi.

According to central police news section, fifty years old Bhola Mahato of Mithila Municipality-6 has died in an accident. A motorcycle drove by twenty-two years old Saurav Shretha hit Mahato at Janakpur. Motercycle driver Shrestha admitted to the Hospital in Bardibas.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Arrested 3 Persons On The Charge Of Rape In Nepal
Aug 01, 2018
Nepali Congress Organizes Nations Wide Protest
Jul 31, 2018
Eight 'Drunk Men Gang-Rape A Pregnant Goat' In India
Jul 31, 2018
Former PM Prachanda Inaugurates Nepal India Think Tank Summit 2018
Jul 31, 2018
Six Die In Road Accidents
Jul 31, 2018

More on News

UAE’s Visa Amnesty Initiative Begins Today By Agencies 47 minutes ago
Police Arrested 3 Persons On The Charge Of Rape In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Indian Parliament Passes A Bill To Death Penalty for Rape Of Young Children By Agencies 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Organizes Nations Wide Protest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
16 Nepali Girls Return From New Delhi By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Eight 'Drunk Men Gang-Rape A Pregnant Goat' In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Qatar Played A Dirty Game To Win Fifa Rights By Agencies Aug 01, 2018
Lionel Messi Plays Football With His Dog By Agencies Aug 01, 2018
Mexico Plane Crash: 85 Injury Of The 103 People On-board By Agencies Aug 01, 2018
Nepal To Play First Historic ODI Match With Netherland By Agencies Aug 01, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Juventus Team-mates For The First Time By Agencies Jul 31, 2018
Mumtaz Turns 70 : Popular Songs Kanchi Re Knchi Re And Alleged Affairs By Agencies Jul 31, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75