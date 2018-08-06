4 Killed In Road Accident, 2 In Kathmandu

Four people died and one seriously injured in three different road accidents taken place in various part of Nepal. Out three two persons died in Kathmandu when a van collided with a tripper parked at the road side in Maharajgunj. Rambhadaur Thapa, 33, and Pashuipati Silwal, 30, of Sindhupalchwok district died in TU Teaching hospital while undergoing a treatment.

According to Central Police News Bulletin, driver of the van Suresh Parajuli,22, was admitted to the hospital for a treatment. Drivers of both vehicles are under a police custody.

Similarly, motorcycle rider 27 years old Ganesh BK died when a bus knocked out his motorbike in east-west high way in Bardibas Municipality1. Thirty year person died when a jeep hit him at Jamuna Chowk of Kosi Rural Municiaplity-3. The identity of the person is yet to be known.