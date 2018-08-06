Police Arrested A Person With Ruby

Police Arrested A Person With Ruby

Aug. 6, 2018, 1:56 p.m.

Nepal Police arrested Dipak Sijapati from Lainchour with a valuable two kilos of Ruby stone. Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office Durbar Marg station chief Dhan Bahadur Malla revealed that Sijapati was arrested when he was going to sell the African Ruby.

According to the police, the cost of Ruby estimated to be Rs 160 million. According to DSP Malla, “Sijapati is now under police custody for further investigation. He said Sijapati will be sent to Revenue Department”.

Similarly, Police also arrested Rajendra Shrestha and Suraj Malla along with 1.2 million Indian Currency from Lazimpat.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

