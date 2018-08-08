Government To Abide Agreement: Dr.KC

Government To Abide Agreement: Dr.KC

Aug. 8, 2018, 7:15 a.m.

Dr. Govinda K.C. has expressed the hope that the government will abide to the agreement signed with him on reform in medical education. Thirteen days after breaking fast-unto death, Dr.KC thanked all the countrymen for their support to improve medical education.

Talking to Deepa Dahal of Dessanchar.com, Dr. KC has warned that he will take more stern action if concerned high officials again played game with him. “ What I can say now that people from high position implement their promises,” said Dr.KC. “ Only two day left the deadline agreed by the government. “ I am hopeful that they will implement.”

