2 Die Of Accidental Electrocution In Kaski And Rautahat

2 Die Of Accidental Electrocution In Kaski And Rautahat

Aug. 9, 2018, 10:54 a.m.

Two people have been killed by electrocution in Kaski and Rautahat districts. Forty-five years old Sogarnath Ram, a resident of Boudhimai Municipality-7, Banku, died by electrocution while irrigating paddy filed by using electric pumpshet.

Similarly, Samsher Pariyar,30, a resident of Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan-2 firke died by electrocution when he was changing the electric wire in Jerbar. He was rushed to Gandaki Medical College where he was declared dead.

Minister of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources directed concerned authorities to deal with illegal connections and old polls to curb the deaths that happen almost every day.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Held 4 Persons With 30 Musk Pods
Aug 09, 2018
53 Year Old Woman Raped In Jhapa
Aug 09, 2018
Minister Yadav Inspected Oil Industry
Aug 09, 2018
Aviotrace Nepal Conducts Seminar On EASA Aircraft Engineering
Aug 09, 2018
Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero Announces The Top 20 Teenagers Of 2018
Aug 09, 2018

More on News

53 Year Old Woman Raped In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Celebrates Ghanta Karna Festival By Agencies 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal Citizenship Act Amendment Bill To Give Citizenship To NRN By News Desk 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero Announces The Top 20 Teenagers Of 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Trump Administration Slaps More Sanctions On Russia After Skripal Poisonings By Agencies 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
COAS General Chhetri Unveils King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s Statue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 53 minutes ago

The Latest

Police Held 4 Persons With 30 Musk Pods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2018
Indigenous Peoples Have A Profound Spiritual Connection By António Guterres Aug 09, 2018
Minister Yadav Inspected Oil Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2018
Parker Solar Probe: How Nasa Is Trying To 'Touch' The Sun By Agencies Aug 09, 2018
Aviotrace Nepal Conducts Seminar On EASA Aircraft Engineering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2018
Chelsea Sign Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper In World Record Deal By Agencies Aug 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75