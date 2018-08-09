2 Die Of Accidental Electrocution In Kaski And Rautahat

Two people have been killed by electrocution in Kaski and Rautahat districts. Forty-five years old Sogarnath Ram, a resident of Boudhimai Municipality-7, Banku, died by electrocution while irrigating paddy filed by using electric pumpshet.

Similarly, Samsher Pariyar,30, a resident of Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan-2 firke died by electrocution when he was changing the electric wire in Jerbar. He was rushed to Gandaki Medical College where he was declared dead.

Minister of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources directed concerned authorities to deal with illegal connections and old polls to curb the deaths that happen almost every day.