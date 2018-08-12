Prachanda To Visit China And India

Aug. 12, 2018, 11:14 a.m.

Former prime minister and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party Nepal (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that his forthcoming visit to India and China will focus on the agenda of Nepal’s prosperity.

Addressing press conference in Chitwan, Prachanda said that he will talk with Indian and Chinese leadership on the issue of their support in Nepal’s quest for prosperity.

Prachanda is paying official visit to India and China next month. He also said that all the concerned stake holders need to work sincerely to make federalism successful.

