4 Die Including 2 Pedestrians In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Gulmi And Gorkha

4 Die Including 2 Pedestrians In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Gulmi And Gorkha

Aug. 15, 2018, 8:23 p.m.

Four people have died and one injured in four different road mishaps in Kathmandu, Gulmi, Bhaktapur and Gorkha. Krihshna Prasad Neupane, 76, died in an accident in Minbhwan. A bolero jeep hit him while he was walking at sidewalk. Driver and motor is now under police custody.

According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, Prabin BK, 16, a labor working in a tractor died on the spot. Tractor hit him after he fall from tractor’s trolley.

A motorbike hit pedestrians Laxmi Shrestha70, and Maiya Shrestha, 65, in Sallaghari Bhaktapur near Thapa Party Palace. However, Maiya Shrestha died at Kist Medical College, Imadol while in a treatment. Police took control motorbike BA19 Pa 3631 and motorcycle driver under custody.

Motor cycle driver Asim Khan Khawas of Gorkha died in road mishap in Abu Khairani of Gorkha. He was injured when a motor hit his motorbike. After accident, he was taken Purano Medical College in Bharatpur where he declared dead.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India
Aug 15, 2018
Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo
Aug 15, 2018
Government Of Nepal Received NPR 470 Million For Postal Highway Project From India
Aug 15, 2018
Program To Celebrate Pakistan’s 71st Anniversary Of The Independence
Aug 14, 2018
3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu
Aug 14, 2018

More on News

Indian Ambassador Puri Gifts 30 Ambulances To Nepal On 72nd Independence Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 30 minutes ago
Identity Card-based India-Nepal Cross-border Movement Suggested By Agencies 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
Donald Trump Mispronounced Nepal As “nipple”‘ Bhutan As “ button” With Indian Prime Minister By Agencies 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Malaysia To Review Foreign Workers' Hiring By News Desk 19 hours, 43 minutes ago
Program To Celebrate Pakistan’s 71st Anniversary Of The Independence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Export Electricity To India From Next Fiscal Year By News Desk Aug 15, 2018
Nepal Needs Investments For Prosperity: Japanese Ambassador Saigo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2018
A Selfie Increases Snapchat Dysmorphia Alarmingly High By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Government Of Nepal Received NPR 470 Million For Postal Highway Project From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2018
Real Face Up To Life Without Ronaldo At Real Madrid By Agencies Aug 15, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo And England Duo Among Contenders For Uefa Goal Of The Season By Agencies Aug 15, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75