4 Die Including 2 Pedestrians In Road Accidents In Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Gulmi And Gorkha

Four people have died and one injured in four different road mishaps in Kathmandu, Gulmi, Bhaktapur and Gorkha. Krihshna Prasad Neupane, 76, died in an accident in Minbhwan. A bolero jeep hit him while he was walking at sidewalk. Driver and motor is now under police custody.

According to daily news bulletin of Nepal Police, Prabin BK, 16, a labor working in a tractor died on the spot. Tractor hit him after he fall from tractor’s trolley.

A motorbike hit pedestrians Laxmi Shrestha70, and Maiya Shrestha, 65, in Sallaghari Bhaktapur near Thapa Party Palace. However, Maiya Shrestha died at Kist Medical College, Imadol while in a treatment. Police took control motorbike BA19 Pa 3631 and motorcycle driver under custody.

Motor cycle driver Asim Khan Khawas of Gorkha died in road mishap in Abu Khairani of Gorkha. He was injured when a motor hit his motorbike. After accident, he was taken Purano Medical College in Bharatpur where he declared dead.