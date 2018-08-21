Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award

Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award

Aug. 21, 2018, 11:56 a.m.

Saina Kunwar of Nyatham College secured Miss Tourism Worldwide Nepal title. Organized by Pareli Media, Kunwar defeated her 14 rivals to win the title. Similarly, Ayushma Pokharel secured first runner up with Miss Friendship award. Rashmi Pahari secured second runner up with Miss Talent and Miss Helpful award.

Third Runner up Punam Ghimire secur4ed Miss Discipline award. Samikchhya Regmi secured Miss hard working title, Sonika Tamarkar Miss Popular, Joshika Rawal Miss Social, Sarina Napit Miss Personality.

Likewise, Monika Neupane best speech, Prativa Panthi best student, Rabina Shrestha Best Walk, Sandhya Bhattarai Best Smile, Sandhya Maharjan Miss Photogenic, Alija Sedhai Miss Punctuality and Miss Intelligent title was secured by Simron Bastola.

Organized to promote Nepal’s culture and tourism at international level under collaboration with Lumini International Singapore and support from Nepal Tourism board, the tournament attracted 15 competitors. “This competition will play important role in promoting Nepal’s tourism at international level,” said Barsha Karki, chairperson of Pareli Media Pvt. Ltd.

