4 Die And 34 Injured In 4 Different Road Accidents

One died and 34 injured in a collision of Bus and Truck in Bharatpur Municipality-29, Muglin- Naranghat highway of Chitwan district. Bus driver Kajiram Yogi, 40, a resident of Gorkha Arupokhari died during the treatment at hospital. Out of 34, six, were admitted to Government hospital of Bharatpur. Other 27 were treated at Old Medical College of Bharatpur.

Similarly, Ramu B.Ki., 20, a resident of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan-2 died on the way to hospital when a truck knocked down a scooter at Rupandehi. Truck and truck driver is in police custody.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, An unidentified person around 35 years old man was walking on the road and Hiace bus hit him and died on the way to hospital. Hiace bus and driver is in police custody. An accident took place at Gaidakot Municipalty-4 of Nawalparasi.

Likewise, an unidentified person around 30 years old man was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot. The accident was taken place at Dhading.