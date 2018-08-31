British Ambassador Richard Morris Meets Families Of Disappeared People

British Ambassador Richard Morris Meets Families of Disappeared People

Aug. 31, 2018, 5:38 p.m.

Gareth Bayley, Director for South Asia and Afghanistan at the UK’s Foreign and Common wealth Office, and British Ambassador Richard Morris, met families of disappeared people to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The families shared their accounts of the disappearance of their loved ones during the conflict and the pain they still feel, not knowing their fates. They expressed their hope that the transitional justice process would address their concerns and those of families like them.

According to a press release issued by British Embassy Kathmandu, ambassador Morris paid tribute to the courage of the families who continue to fight for justice for their loved ones. He welcomed the Government of Nepal’s efforts to review the transitional justice legislation and encouraged efforts towards a meaningful consultation process with victims, civil society and other stakeholders. He said it was important to allow space and time to address the issues raised, to ensure the transitional justice process engendered broad public confidence and truly brings closure to the wounds and grievances that persist from the conflict era.

Bayley was pleased to note the Government of Nepal’s commitment to review the transitional justice legislation, and said that the UK stood ready to support Nepal in establishing a credible transitional justice process that is in line with international law and human rights norms and standards.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India To Support Construction of New Rail Line In Nepal
Aug 31, 2018
3 Persons Dies In Drowning At 3 Different Districts
Aug 30, 2018
Teach For Nepal Honors Its Corporate Partners
Aug 29, 2018
19th Session of BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting Concluded
Aug 28, 2018
4 People Die And 4 People Injured In 4 Different Road Accident
Aug 27, 2018

More on News

India To Support Construction of New Rail Line In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
“Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region” By News Desk 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
4th BIMSTEC Summit A Success: Foreign Minister Gyawali ( With A Declaration) By News Desk 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi In Kathmandu On The Way To Kailash Mansarovar By News Desk 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
4th BIMSTEC Summit Concludes With Handing Over Chairman To Sri Lanka By News Desk 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
A Girl Ganged Raped By Four Men In Kanchanpur By News Desk 5 hours, 40 minutes ago

The Latest

The Summit Has Reinvigorated BIMSTEC Process By K.P. Sharma Oli Aug 31, 2018
Veteran Singer Rimal Dies At The Age Of 93 By News Desk Aug 31, 2018
Ronaldo To Face Old Club United In Champions League By Reuters Aug 31, 2018
Mountain Echoes: Consolidating The India-Bhutan Cultural Ties By Prof. BC Upreti Aug 31, 2018
BIMSTEC Connects South Asia With South-East Asia: PM Oli By News Desk Aug 31, 2018
Water Spotted At Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: NASA By Agencies Aug 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75