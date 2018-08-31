PM Oli And PM Modi Jointly Inaugurate Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmsala

Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated 400 beds Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmsala amid a function at Pashupati.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India Kathmandu, the Dharmasala was constructed within a frame work of MoU signed between Government of India and Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT).

The project has been constructed on 10625 square meters of land owned by PADT under Indian Grant assistance of about 220 million Nepalese rupees. The Dharmasala has three stories and is equipped with modern amenities for the pilgrimage visiting Pashupatinath Temple Area.

The construction of the building was commenced in September 2106. PADT will be responsible for managing Dharmasala facilities for pilgrimage visiting Pashupatinath Temple area.