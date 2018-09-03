2 People Die In 2 Different Road Accidents

Two people have died in two different road accidents in Kathmandu and Nawalparasi districts. Buddha Tamang, 24, a resident of Nuwakot Balkumari-5 fell down from a moving truck and died at the spot. The truck driver Yubraj Lama, 21, a resident of Nuwakot Dupcheshower Rural Municipality-2 and truck is under police custody.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Sanjay Pasi, 25, resident of Ramgram Municipalty-4 died during the treatment at Prithivi Chandra Hospital. A jeep knocked him down and the jeep driver ran away.