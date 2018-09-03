England Beat India By 60 Runs

England Beat India By 60 Runs

Sept. 3, 2018, 9:20 a.m.

India were all out for 184 on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England and lost the match by 60 runs. Chasing a target of 245, the visitors suffered collapses on either side of a 101-run stand between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. England have thus taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

India dismissed England for 271 in the early parts of Day 4. James Anderson and Stuart Broad swooped in on the top three. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were all dismissed after putting a collective 22 runs on board. Kohli and Rahane then dug in and dominated England for most of the second session. Kohli reached his 19th half-century in the process and crossed 500 runs in the series. But, just a few moments before Tea, he fell to Moeen Ali.

Moeen-Ali-has-Virat-Kohli-caught.jpg

India then went through another collapse, going from 123/3 to 154/8 within the space of 12 overs. Most of the runs were made by Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman slammed 18 runs in 12 balls before falling to Ali.

Ali continued on his relentless run from the first innings. After taking a fifer then and ensuring that India’s lead doesn’t get out of England’s reach despite a brilliant 132 from Cheteshwar Pujara, he took four more wickets in the second innings, including those of both Rahane and Kohli. In addition to his bowling performances, Ali also played a knock of 40 as part of a crucial 81-run stand with Sam Curran that helped repair a tottering England innings.

v-kohali.jpg

India had lost the first two Tests to concede a 2-0 lead, with the second being an innings defeat at Lord’s. But they seemed to have made a comeback in the series when they won the third Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs. A win or a draw would have been enough for them to stay in the series. The fifth Test will be played at the Oval starting on September 7.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

Agencies

What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10
Sep 03, 2018
Brazil's 200 Years Old National Museum Hit By Huge Fire
Sep 03, 2018
Water Spotted At Jupiter’s Great Red Spot: NASA
Aug 30, 2018
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Miffed With Reports Of Aishwarya Rai Opting out Of His Film
Aug 30, 2018
The Newport Woman Who Can Sleep For Days
Aug 30, 2018

More on Sports

Barca Humiliate Huesca, Betis Edge Seville Derby By Reuters 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Nepal Wins The Match Against Singapore By 4 Wickets By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Another Blank For Ronaldo But Win For Juventus By Reuters 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 19 Runs By News Desk 2 days, 1 hour ago
Ronaldo To Face Old Club United In Champions League By Reuters 3 days, 9 hours ago
Manchester United Loss To Tottenham Hotspur By Agencies 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Acting COAS General Thapa Inaugurated International Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
4 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
Global Competition Announced To Address Antimicrobial Resistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
Josh Talks Comes To Nepal With A Mission To Tell Stories That Inspires Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
2 People Die In 2 Different Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 By Agencies Sep 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75