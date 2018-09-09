Three Die, One Injures In Road Accidents

Three people die in three different road accidents occurred in Parsa, Sunsari and Dhading. According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Priti Sha,3, died when a bus hit her at Dhobini Rural Municipality in Pipara. She died at the hospital.

Forty five years old Jogindra Ram died when a bolero jeep hit his rickshaw in Kosi Rural Municipality of Sunsari District. Driver of jeep is under a police custody.

Similarly, Dipak Gupta,28, of Siraha district died in Ganesh Man Memorial Hospital Kathmandu in a motorcycle accident in Naubishe of Dhading Dhanusha Rural Municipality. A truck hit his motorbike. Motorbike driver Arman Nehan of Janakpurdham Sub Municipality is under going treatment.