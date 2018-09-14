Nepal Police Has To Work Carefully: IGP Khanal

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal said that Special Task Force is a back bone of Nepal Police. Addressing the police personal following inauguration of kitchen at Central Police Special Task Force Training Center in Kapan, IGP Khanal directed police personal to use special assignments given them to serve the interest of the country and people. He also said that all the police forces have to work carefully using their skills to achieve success and control crime.

The special task force of Nepal Police has responsibility to provide security to VIPs, Bomb Disposal, Search and Rescue and special operation. Kapan Training Center also provides training to those police officers who join UN Mission.