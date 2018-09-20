North And South Korean Leaders Sign Joint Agreement On Denuclearisation

North And South Korean Leaders Sign Joint Agreement On Denuclearisation

Sept. 20, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

At a joint press conference after the signing, South Korea‘s Moon Jae-in said North Korea had agreed to “permanently” shut down all of its nuclear and missile testing facilities, in the presence of international experts, as long as the US takes reciprocal measures.

The two sides agreed that Kim would visit Seoul, in what would be a first for a North Korean leader. And the two leaders agreed a number of wide-ranging measures designed to increase cooperation and reduce the risk of armed clashes on the border.

South Korea’s Moon arrives in Pyongyang for most important summit yet

Kim said the pair had agreed to turn the Korean peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats”.

Kim Jong-un said represented a “leap forward” for peace on the peninsula.

The US had called for concrete developments regarding denuclearisation during Moon’s three-day visit to Pyongyang, and Donald Trump suggested the joint agreement did not disappoint.

“Very exciting!” was his response to the news on Twitter. “Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing,” Trump wrote.

Kim has promised the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula before, after which US officials said they suspected work continued to be carried out at North Korea’s nuclear sites in secret.

The most practical details in Kim and Moon’s agreement came with regards to inter-Korean projects and relations. The pair agreed to launch a joint Korean bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics, as well as pooling resources for major sporting events before then.

And according to a joint statement signed by the countries’ defence chiefs, the two agreed to establish buffer zones along their land and sea borders to prevent accidental clashes. They will withdraw 11 guard posts from the demilitarised zone by December and establish a no-fly zone above the military demarcation line that bisects the two Koreas, applying to planes, helicopters and drones.

With the main business of the day over, North Korea was expected to hold a huge mass games spectacle in the evening, with Moon as the special guest.

The north had put the games, which feature tens of thousands of performers dancing and flipping placards in unison to create giant mosaics and slogans, on a back burner for the past several years, but revived them for this month’s celebrations of its 70th founding anniversary. In a performance for the anniversary, a giant photo of Moon and Kim shaking hands at their first summit in April was projected onto one side of the stands in Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium.

Courtesy: Independent

Newspapers

News lifted from various daily and weekly newspapers

Randy Berry Confirmed As Next Ambassador To Nepal
Sep 12, 2018
Nepal To Join Military Drill With China After Snubbing India: First Post
Sep 12, 2018
Xi, Putin Meet As Russia Kicks Off Biggest Ever War Games
Sep 11, 2018
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists
Jul 22, 2018
Delhi Puts Nepali Vehicles In The Fast Lane To India
Jul 22, 2018

More on International

Russian Military Plane Vanishes From Radar Off Syria By News Desk 2 days, 2 hours ago
US Imposes New Tariffs On $200Bn Of Chinese Goods By News Desk 2 days, 6 hours ago
Typhoon Mangkhut Smashes Into China After Cutting Deadly Path Through The Philippines By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Tropical Strom Florence Kills 12 And Flooding Is Going To Get Worse By News Desk 4 days, 6 hours ago
Hurricane Florence Evacuations Expand, With 'Disaster At Doorstep' By Reuters 1 week ago
Why The Nepali Communist Challenge To India Is Deadly By Brahma Chellaney 1 week ago

The Latest

4 Die After Drowning In Different Rivers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
13 Year Girl Raped In Rautahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
4 Killed And 2 Injured In Motorcycle Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
International Airport In Forests By Batu Uprety Sep 20, 2018
Decline Of Global Extreme Poverty Continues But Has Slowed: World Bank By News Desk Sep 20, 2018
China Visit Successful: Prachanda By News Desk Sep 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75